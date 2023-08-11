The Muon g-2 ring sits in its detector hall at US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois. Photo: Fermilab via Reuters
The Muon g-2 ring sits in its detector hall at US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois. Photo: Fermilab via Reuters
Science
World /  United States & Canada

The odd behaviour of a subatomic particle may shake up physics

  • New findings about the muon make scientist suspect the existence of an unknown particle or force
  • An experiment studying the ‘wobble’ of particles moving through a magnetic field saw results that varied greatly from predictions based on the Standard Model

Updated: 6:54am, 11 Aug, 2023

