The Muon g-2 ring sits in its detector hall at US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois. Photo: Fermilab via Reuters
The odd behaviour of a subatomic particle may shake up physics
- New findings about the muon make scientist suspect the existence of an unknown particle or force
- An experiment studying the ‘wobble’ of particles moving through a magnetic field saw results that varied greatly from predictions based on the Standard Model
The Muon g-2 ring sits in its detector hall at US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois. Photo: Fermilab via Reuters