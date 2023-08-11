US President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ due to economic troubles
- The US president says the Asian giant is ‘in trouble’ because of weak growth, and when ‘bad folks have problems, they do bad things’
- The comments are some of the most alarming yet that Biden has made about the US’s chief geopolitical rival
US President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Photo: AP