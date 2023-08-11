Donald Trump is facing prosecution in multiple jurisdictions over allegations of criminal conduct. Photo: AFP
US proposes January start for Donald Trump’s election conspiracy trial
- A January trial would make the Washington case the first of Donald Trump’s three pending criminal cases to go before a jury
- Trump’s defence team is likely to call for a much later trial date, most likely after the November 2024 presidential election
Donald Trump is facing prosecution in multiple jurisdictions over allegations of criminal conduct. Photo: AFP