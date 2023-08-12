US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, in July. Photo: AP
Hunter Biden could face trial as US special counsel named
- Prosecutor David Weiss, who has been handling the case, was given additional authority for his investigation, after talks on a potential plea deal stalled
- The US could see the son of a sitting president facing trial while his father campaigns for re-election against Trump, himself indicted on criminal charges
