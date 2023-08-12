Former US president Donald Trump gives a thumbs up at the LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former US president Donald Trump gives a thumbs up at the LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Judge warns Donald Trump not to threaten witnesses in 2020 election subversion case

  • The ex-US president was, however, allowed to publicly share some non-sensitive evidence that will be used in his trial
  • Prosecutors had argued Trump might try to use the information to intimidate witnesses, citing threatening messages he posted on social media

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:55am, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP