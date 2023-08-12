Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arrives at court in New York on Friday. Photo: Reuters
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried headed for jail after judge revokes bail
- Prosecutors say the cryptocurrency exchange founder had ‘crossed a line’ by sharing documents with a reporter while confined to his parents’ home
- Bankman-Fried had a blank expression as he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after removing his shoelaces, jacket and tie and emptying his pockets
