Investigators remove firearms from judge Jeffrey Ferguson’s house in Anaheim, California, on August 4. Photo: The Orange County Register via AP
Investigators remove firearms from judge Jeffrey Ferguson’s house in Anaheim, California, on August 4. Photo: The Orange County Register via AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

‘I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow’: California judge Jeffrey Ferguson charged with murder

  • An intoxicated Ferguson shot his wife in the chest during an argument at their home where policed seized 47 firearms and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition
  • The judge also texted his court clerk and bailiff to say he had shot her as prosecutors sought extra bail conditions for him

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 10:53am, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Investigators remove firearms from judge Jeffrey Ferguson’s house in Anaheim, California, on August 4. Photo: The Orange County Register via AP
Investigators remove firearms from judge Jeffrey Ferguson’s house in Anaheim, California, on August 4. Photo: The Orange County Register via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE