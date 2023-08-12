Investigators remove firearms from judge Jeffrey Ferguson’s house in Anaheim, California, on August 4. Photo: The Orange County Register via AP
‘I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow’: California judge Jeffrey Ferguson charged with murder
- An intoxicated Ferguson shot his wife in the chest during an argument at their home where policed seized 47 firearms and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition
- The judge also texted his court clerk and bailiff to say he had shot her as prosecutors sought extra bail conditions for him
