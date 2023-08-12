A wildfire-hit neighbourhood in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii. Photo: AFP
A wildfire-hit neighbourhood in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii. Photo: AFP
Hawaii’s Maui wildfires death toll reaches 67 as probe launched into blaze handling

  • A review of decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires will be conducted amid accusations of poor official response
  • ‘It sucks not being able to find the things you grew up with, or the things you remember,’ a Lahaina resident said of the house he had lived in for 16 years

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:44pm, 12 Aug, 2023

