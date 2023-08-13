Building smoulder days after a fire gutted downtown Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii. Photo: Los Angeles Times./ TNS
Anger as Hawaii wildfire death toll climbs to 80; residents confront devastation
- Authorities said they were opening an investigation into the handling of the fire as congresswoman acknowledges that officials had underestimated the dangers
- Celebrities with Hawaii connections raised awareness of the fire, with Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos, Jason Momoa and Pierce Brosnan promising to help
