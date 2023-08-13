Lil Tay’s Instagram account was indeed hacked, leading to a post that falsely reported the Asian rapper’s death earlier this week, according to Meta.

Despite swirling allegations the hoax was just a ploy for publicity, the social media giant – which owns Instagram – confirmed the hacking to TMZ on Saturday, noting it helped the controversial 14-year-old regain control of her account.

A statement claiming to be from the family of Tay was posted to her feed on Wednesday, alleging she and brother Jason Tian, 21, had both suddenly died.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” read the since-deleted post. “Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding [Tay] and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

Lil Tay and her mother Angie, interviewed on Good Morning America in 2018. Photo: YouTube / Good Morning America

News of their deaths rocked social media, however suspicions grew throughout the day as some close to Tay, whose mother is Chinese, said they could not (or would not) confirm the allegations.