Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump at Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: AP
Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble DeSantis’ effort to reboot campaign
- Ron DeSantis, who is sinking in the polls, had long planned to attend the Iowa State Fair, a political must for aspiring presidential candidates
- Donald Trump’s late announcement on Tuesday that he was also going to attend the event on the same day as DeSantis amounted to a political gatecrashing
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump at Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: AP