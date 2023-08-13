Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump at Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: AP
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump at Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: AP
US Presidential Election 2024
World /  United States & Canada

Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble DeSantis’ effort to reboot campaign

  • Ron DeSantis, who is sinking in the polls, had long planned to attend the Iowa State Fair, a political must for aspiring presidential candidates
  • Donald Trump’s late announcement on Tuesday that he was also going to attend the event on the same day as DeSantis amounted to a political gatecrashing

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:46am, 13 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump at Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: AP
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump at Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE