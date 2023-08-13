Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfires on Maui raced through parched brush covering the island. Photo: AP
Bright orange X’s on buildings signal search for bodies after deadly Hawaii wildfire, HR for human remains
- Operations are now centred on ‘the loss of life’, says Governor Josh Green, as residents return to take stock of the damage
- As many as 4,500 people are in need of shelter, officials say, while more than 1,600 structures have been destroyed
