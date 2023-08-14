Two Nigerian men are accused of running an international ‘sextortion’ ring. The charges they face include conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet. Photo: Shutterstock
Nigerian men extradited to US to face sexual extortion charges after death of Michigan teenager
- Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi are accused of sexually extorting teenage boys and young men in Michigan and across the country, a prosecutor said on Sunday
- The ‘sextortion’ ring allegedly resulted in the death of Jordan DeMay, 17, from a self-inflicted gunshot in 2022
Two Nigerian men are accused of running an international ‘sextortion’ ring. The charges they face include conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet. Photo: Shutterstock