Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The two tech titans have gone back and forth on social media about fighting each other in a much-hyped charity match. Photo: AFP
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The two tech titans have gone back and forth on social media about fighting each other in a much-hyped charity match. Photo: AFP
Fame and celebrity
World /  United States & Canada

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg trade barbs over wrestling match plan: ‘Zuck is a chicken’

  • Zuckerberg took to his Threads social platform at the weekend to question Musk’s seriousness about a proposed charity cage match
  • ‘It’s time to move on’, the Meta founder wrote. Musk responded that he would head to Silicon Valley on Monday to bang on Zuckerberg’s door

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:47am, 14 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The two tech titans have gone back and forth on social media about fighting each other in a much-hyped charity match. Photo: AFP
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The two tech titans have gone back and forth on social media about fighting each other in a much-hyped charity match. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE