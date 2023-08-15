Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump: Georgia court website briefly publishes, then removes document about potential charges
- Fulton County court website briefly posted a document listing several criminal charges against Trump before taking the document down without explanation
- The published charges appeared related to the former US president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state
Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29. Photo: AFP
Corrected [2:14am, 15 Aug, 2023]
- [2:14am, 15 Aug, 2023]
An earlier edition of this story had the headline "Trump charged with racketeering, conspiracy and false statements by Georgia state". It and the story have been amended to reflect the facts as they are now known.
We are part of the Trust Project What is it?