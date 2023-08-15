Former US president Donald Trump in New Hampshire on August 8. Photo: Getty Images
Judge in Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, will not step aside
- Juan Manuel Merchan acknowledged he made small donations to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign, but said he is certain of his ‘ability to be fair and impartial’
- Trump’s hush-money trial – one of three pending criminal cases against him – is expected to start on March 25, overlapping with the presidential primary season
Former US president Donald Trump in New Hampshire on August 8. Photo: Getty Images