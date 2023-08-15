Former US president Donald Trump in New Hampshire on August 8. Photo: Getty Images
Former US president Donald Trump in New Hampshire on August 8. Photo: Getty Images
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Judge in Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, will not step aside

  • Juan Manuel Merchan acknowledged he made small donations to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign, but said he is certain of his ‘ability to be fair and impartial’
  • Trump’s hush-money trial – one of three pending criminal cases against him – is expected to start on March 25, overlapping with the presidential primary season

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:59am, 15 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump in New Hampshire on August 8. Photo: Getty Images
Former US president Donald Trump in New Hampshire on August 8. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE