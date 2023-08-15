An equal education rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington on June 29. On Monday, the Biden administration issued new guidance urging colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity on campus. Photo: AP
Biden administration urges universities to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action
- New guidance urges universities to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions
- The guidance offers a range of policies universities can use ‘to achieve a student body that is diverse across a range of factors, including race and ethnicity’
