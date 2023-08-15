Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
breaking | Donald Trump, 18 others indicted in Georgia for alleged bid to overturn state’s 2020 election results
- The 98-page indictment, Trump’s fourth in six months, contends he took part in a scheme to force state officials to ‘find’ enough votes for him to beat Joe Biden
- Trump’s ex-lawyers John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were also named in the indictment
