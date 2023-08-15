Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

breaking | Donald Trump, 18 others indicted in Georgia for alleged bid to overturn state’s 2020 election results

  • The 98-page indictment, Trump’s fourth in six months, contends he took part in a scheme to force state officials to ‘find’ enough votes for him to beat Joe Biden
  • Trump’s ex-lawyers John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were also named in the indictment

Robert DelaneyKhushboo Razdan
Robert Delaney in Washingtonand Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 11:42am, 15 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE