Former US president Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner in Iowa on July 28. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
What is Rico, the Georgia anti-mafia law used to charge Donald Trump?

  • The state’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organisations legislation was created in 1970 to fight organised crime
  • Prosecutors have now charged Trump and his associates under Rico, alleging they illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia

Reuters
Updated: 3:35pm, 15 Aug, 2023

