Burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 9. Photo: Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP
Natural disasters
Maui locals slam tourists holidaying in aftermath of deadly wildfires

  • Residents say travellers are ignoring pleas from Hawaiian officials to cancel their holiday plans, and using roads that people bringing supplies need access to
  • One video shows visitors snorkelling near Lahaina, where locals were forced to jump into the sea to avoid the flames that levelled their historic town

Business Insider
Updated: 3:55am, 16 Aug, 2023

