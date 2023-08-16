Deja Taylor, the mother of the six-year-old shooter at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, leaves after her arraignment at the Newport News Circuit Court in April. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot/TNS
Mother of six-year-old boy who shot US teacher pleads guilty to child neglect
- Deja Taylor faces prison time after her son took an unsecured gun from her purse and used it to injure educator Abby Zwerner
- The teacher, who was shot in the hand and chest, moved to usher other students to safety despite her wounds
