Ralph Lauren investigated in Canada over Uygur forced labour claims

Canada’s corporate watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation of Ralph Lauren’s Canadian unit over allegations the fashion giant used forced labour from China’s Uygur minority.

The announcement follows similar probes of Nike Canada and Canadian mining firm Dynasty Gold, which the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (Core) began last month.

A coalition of 28 civil society organisations last year filed a complaint with the watchdog alleging “Ralph Lauren Canada has supply relationships with Chinese companies that use or benefit from the use of Uygur forced labour”.

“I have decided that the Ralph Lauren complaint warrants an investigation,” ombudswoman Sheri Meyerhoffer said in a statement.