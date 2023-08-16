Charred remains of a burned neighbourhood in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: AFP
Hawaii wildfire death toll crosses 100 as governor fires warning at land grabbers

  • Refrigerated containers were being pressed into use as makeshift morgues in Lahaina as rescuers stepped up the search for more dead in the town reduced to ash
  • Governor Josh Green warned against any land-grabbing attempts after locals expressed fears that developers might buy up plots that can be turned into luxury housing

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:28pm, 16 Aug, 2023

