Charred remains of a burned neighbourhood in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: AFP
Hawaii wildfire death toll crosses 100 as governor fires warning at land grabbers
- Refrigerated containers were being pressed into use as makeshift morgues in Lahaina as rescuers stepped up the search for more dead in the town reduced to ash
- Governor Josh Green warned against any land-grabbing attempts after locals expressed fears that developers might buy up plots that can be turned into luxury housing
