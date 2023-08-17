A jury awarded a Texas woman more than US$1 billion in a revenge-porn case after ex-boyfriend created fake Pornhub profile to share explicit photos. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman awarded US$1.2 billion in revenge-porn case after ex-boyfriend created fake Pornhub profile to share explicit photos

  • Identified only as Jane Doe in legal documents, the woman dated the man, named as Jamal Jackson Marques, for 4 years before their relationship ended in 2021
  • After the relationship ended, Marques then posted intimate images on Facebook, Twitter, and Pornhub, according to court documents

Updated: 12:00am, 17 Aug, 2023

