A team of surgeons transplants a pig kidney into a brain-dead human patient in New York in July. Photo: NYU Langone Health via AFP
Pig kidney works in donated body for over a month in step toward animal-human transplants
- This marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one, with researchers set to track its performance for a second month
- Scientists are racing to learn how to use animal organs to save human lives, amid a dire shortage of suitable donations
A team of surgeons transplants a pig kidney into a brain-dead human patient in New York in July. Photo: NYU Langone Health via AFP