Former US president Donald Trump looks on during the LIV Golf-Bedminster tournament in New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Former US president Donald Trump looks on during the LIV Golf-Bedminster tournament in New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis seeks March trial date for Donald Trump – a day before Super Tuesday

  • Super Tuesday is when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee
  • The relatively tight calendar Willis is proposing could be complicated by pretrial manoeuvring by Trump and the 18 other defendants

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:36am, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump looks on during the LIV Golf-Bedminster tournament in New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Former US president Donald Trump looks on during the LIV Golf-Bedminster tournament in New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE