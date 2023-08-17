Former US president Donald Trump looks on during the LIV Golf-Bedminster tournament in New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis seeks March trial date for Donald Trump – a day before Super Tuesday
- Super Tuesday is when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee
- The relatively tight calendar Willis is proposing could be complicated by pretrial manoeuvring by Trump and the 18 other defendants
