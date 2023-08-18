China’s producers, including Baoshan Iron and Steel, will face the highest preliminary tariffs. Photo: Xinhua
US to impose tariffs on tin mill steel from China, Canada and Germany

  • The highest preliminary anti-dumping duties of 122.5 per cent will be imposed on imports from China, including its largest producer, Baoshan Iron and Steel
  • No duties will be imposed on the metal used in cans for food, paint and aerosol products imported from the UK, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey

Updated: 2:14am, 18 Aug, 2023

