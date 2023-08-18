Vehicles are seen on the highway as people evacuate from Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, on Thursday. Photo: Jordan Straker via AFP
Yellowknife evacuation: residents flee, airlifts begin as wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories
- Locals are being urged to leave quickly, in case strong winds push the fire towards the highway needed for evacuation
- Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year, with over 1,000 currently burning and more than half of those out of control
