Vehicles are seen on the highway as people evacuate from Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, on Thursday. Photo: Jordan Straker via AFP
Yellowknife evacuation: residents flee, airlifts begin as wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

  • Locals are being urged to leave quickly, in case strong winds push the fire towards the highway needed for evacuation
  • Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year, with over 1,000 currently burning and more than half of those out of control

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:08am, 18 Aug, 2023

