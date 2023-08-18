Evergrande received court approval last month to hold votes on an offshore debt restructuring plan. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande files Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York
- The Chinese builder is seeking to protect its US assets from creditors while it works on a restructuring deal elsewhere
- Evergrande’s petition references restructuring proceedings being carried out in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands
