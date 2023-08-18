Ukraine has actively sought the US-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority. File photo: US air force/AFP
US to send F-16 jets to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
- A US official said the planes will be transferred to Kyiv once the Ukrainian pilots are trained
- Ukraine has actively sought the US-made fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority
