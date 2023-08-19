Former US president Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami, Florida, in June. Photo: TNS
Former US president Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami, Florida, in June. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump to skip Republican primary debate, do interview with Tucker Carlson instead, report says

  • The ex-US president has long argued it does not make a sense to give rivals a chance to attack him given his sizeable lead in polls
  • Trump’s absence could mean Ron DeSantis will become the focus of attacks from other candidates looking to position themselves as the primary alternative

Reuters
Updated: 3:21am, 19 Aug, 2023

