A sand bank is built up along the shore of Long Beach, California, ahead of anticipated high waves, strong winds and flooding from approaching Hurricane Hilary. Photo: TNS
United States
US Pacific coast battens down as Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding

  • It’s the first tropical storm warning to hit Southern California in more than 80 years, including LA and San Diego
  • ‘This is … historic, life-threatening and potentially catastrophic’, a senior hurricane specialist said

Associated Press
Updated: 6:18am, 20 Aug, 2023

