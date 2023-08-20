A sand bank is built up along the shore of Long Beach, California, ahead of anticipated high waves, strong winds and flooding from approaching Hurricane Hilary. Photo: TNS
US Pacific coast battens down as Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding
- It’s the first tropical storm warning to hit Southern California in more than 80 years, including LA and San Diego
- ‘This is … historic, life-threatening and potentially catastrophic’, a senior hurricane specialist said
A sand bank is built up along the shore of Long Beach, California, ahead of anticipated high waves, strong winds and flooding from approaching Hurricane Hilary. Photo: TNS