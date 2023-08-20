A view of fire close to highway near Sorrento, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Nikki Goyer/via Reuters
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass evacuations
- Canada has seen a record 57,000 wildfires this year, burning more than 137,000 square kilometres of land across the country
- About 35,000 people have been ordered to evacuate wildfire zones across British Columbia and an additional 30,000 are under an evacuation alert
A view of fire close to highway near Sorrento, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Nikki Goyer/via Reuters