A view of fire close to highway near Sorrento, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Nikki Goyer/via Reuters
A view of fire close to highway near Sorrento, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Nikki Goyer/via Reuters
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass evacuations

  • Canada has seen a record 57,000 wildfires this year, burning more than 137,000 square kilometres of land across the country
  • About 35,000 people have been ordered to evacuate wildfire zones across British Columbia and an additional 30,000 are under an evacuation alert

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:11am, 20 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of fire close to highway near Sorrento, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Nikki Goyer/via Reuters
A view of fire close to highway near Sorrento, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Nikki Goyer/via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE