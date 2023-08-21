Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, deployed to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. Photo: Reuters
US tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil offloads near Texas despite Tehran’s threats
- The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan – estimated worth US$56 million – has become mired in the wider tensions between the US and the Islamic Republic
- The US Navy has increased its presence in recent weeks in the Middle East, sending the troop-and-aircraft-carrying USS Bataan through the Strait of Hormuz
