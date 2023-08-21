Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows. Photo: Getty Images
Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows argues he’s immune from prosecution

  • In a 28-page motion filed on Saturday, Meadows’ lawyers argued their client is immune from state charges because he was a federal official carrying out his job
  • Days earlier, lawyers sought to move the case from state to federal court under the so-called removal statute, enacted in 1789, a move Trump is expected to make

Tribune News Service

Updated: 4:11am, 21 Aug, 2023

