Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows. Photo: Getty Images
Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows argues he’s immune from prosecution
- In a 28-page motion filed on Saturday, Meadows’ lawyers argued their client is immune from state charges because he was a federal official carrying out his job
- Days earlier, lawyers sought to move the case from state to federal court under the so-called removal statute, enacted in 1789, a move Trump is expected to make
Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows. Photo: Getty Images