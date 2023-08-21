A sign at the location of a Tesla dealership in Illinois. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla data breach blamed on ‘insider wrongdoing’ impacted 75,000 people, attorney general says
- Two former employees misappropriated information in violation of the firm’s IT security and data protection policies, and shared it with a media outlet
- The people affected appeared to be current or former employees of the Austin, Texas-based carmaker, the office of the Maine Attorney General stated
