Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Photo: AFP
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Photo: AFP
US Presidential Election 2024
World /  United States & Canada

Trump confirms he’ll skip Republican presidential debates because everyone knows what a ‘successful presidency’ he had

  • Trump touted what he called a hugely successful record as president and what he described as his popularity among the American people
  • While he dominates the field, polling well above his opponents, some allies worry that a no-show could give his rivals a chance to gain momentum

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:06am, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Photo: AFP
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE