Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Photo: AFP
Trump confirms he’ll skip Republican presidential debates because everyone knows what a ‘successful presidency’ he had
- Trump touted what he called a hugely successful record as president and what he described as his popularity among the American people
- While he dominates the field, polling well above his opponents, some allies worry that a no-show could give his rivals a chance to gain momentum
