A worker is seen in a burned out forest in HI ne Secwepemc Kwe, British Columbia, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Justin Trudeau slams Meta for blocking news as wildfires rage in Canada
- The parent company of Facebook and Instagram recently began ending news availability in Canada over a law requiring digital platforms to pay local publishers
- The Northwest Territories capital of Yellowknife ordered an evacuation of the entire city, while British Columbia has declared a state of emergency
A worker is seen in a burned out forest in HI ne Secwepemc Kwe, British Columbia, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg