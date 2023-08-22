A worker is seen in a burned out forest in HI ne Secwepemc Kwe, British Columbia, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
A worker is seen in a burned out forest in HI ne Secwepemc Kwe, British Columbia, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Natural disasters
World /  United States & Canada

Justin Trudeau slams Meta for blocking news as wildfires rage in Canada

  • The parent company of Facebook and Instagram recently began ending news availability in Canada over a law requiring digital platforms to pay local publishers
  • The Northwest Territories capital of Yellowknife ordered an evacuation of the entire city, while British Columbia has declared a state of emergency

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:09am, 22 Aug, 2023

