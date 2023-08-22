Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Commerce, Georgia, in March 2022. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s bond set at US$200,000 in Georgia case over bid to overturn 2020 loss

  • The ex-US president is also barred from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case according to the agreement
  • The order explicitly includes ‘posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media’

Associated Press
Updated: 6:08am, 22 Aug, 2023

Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Commerce, Georgia, in March 2022. Photo: TNS
