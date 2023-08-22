US President Joe Biden (second right), US first lady Jill Biden (right), Hawaii Governor Josh Green (second left) and Jaime Green, first lady of Hawaii, visit an area devastated by wildfires in Lahaina on Monday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden sees devastation wrought by Maui wildfire during visit to Hawaii’s Lahaina
- The US president and first lady Jill Biden saw for themselves the destroyed homes and burnt trees left by the deadliest such blaze in the US in over a century
- Biden has named Bob Fenton from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be the chief federal response coordinator for the Maui wildfires
US President Joe Biden (second right), US first lady Jill Biden (right), Hawaii Governor Josh Green (second left) and Jaime Green, first lady of Hawaii, visit an area devastated by wildfires in Lahaina on Monday. Photo: AFP