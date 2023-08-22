Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ has made him overnight country sensation. Photo: AP
Oliver Anthony’s viral ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ tops US Billboard chart in history-making debut
- Farmer from rural Virginia takes number spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with song about US working class
- A video of him performing the song was posted on YouTube on August 11, and has since amassed millions of views
