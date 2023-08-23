A photograph taken during a government organised media tour shows students in a classroom at the Lhasa Nagqu Second Senior High School in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region in June 2021. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
US hits China with visa sanctions over ‘forced assimilation’ of Tibetan children

  • The move targets Chinese officials behind state boarding schools, a policy UN experts say has resulted in 1 million children being separated from their families
  • A separate UN report says hundreds of thousands of Tibetans have also been forced out of traditional rural life into low-skill ‘vocational training’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:21am, 23 Aug, 2023

