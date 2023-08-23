Then US President Donald Trump attends a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany in July 2017. Photo: dpa
First Donald Trump allies in Georgia election subversion case surrender
- The ex-US president’s former lawyer John Eastman and Republican poll watcher Scott Hall turned themselves in at an Atlanta jail
- Meanwhile, Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows failed in a bid to delay his surrender while he seeks to move his case from state to federal court
