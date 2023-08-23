Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference in Ottawa in March 2020. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland, who does not own a car, fined for speeding
- The Toronto lawmaker and avid cyclist was caught driving 132km/h in her home province of Alberta, and has paid the US$200 ticket in full, a spokeswoman says
- Freeland recently told reporters she doesn’t own a car, and she and her children walk, bike or take the subway
