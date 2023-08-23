Donald Trump supporters at the Republican debate venue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s rivals hope for breakout moment in first Republican presidential debate
- Eight Republicans will scrap it out at the first debate for the 2024 Republican primaries on Wednesday (Thursday morning Hong Kong time)
- All of them are hoping to shine on a stage where the front-runner Donald Trump will be most notable for his absence
