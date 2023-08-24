Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is seen in a booking photo on Wednesday. Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AFP
Trump ally Rudy Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
- The former New York mayor was indicted last week along with the ex-US president and 17 others over an alleged bid to overturn Trump’s loss to Biden
- Giuliani’s bond was set at US$150,000, second only to Trump’s US$200,000
