Donald Trump skipped the debate and conducted an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump tries to undercut Republican debate with Tucker Carlson interview on eve of his Georgia surrender
- Donald Trump snubs the first 2024 election debate with a pre-taped interview aimed at siphoning away viewers from Fox News
- Trump planned to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday to face charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state
Donald Trump skipped the debate and conducted an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. Photo: EPA-EFE