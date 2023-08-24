Donald Trump skipped the debate and conducted an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump skipped the debate and conducted an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Presidential Election 2024
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump tries to undercut Republican debate with Tucker Carlson interview on eve of his Georgia surrender

  • Donald Trump snubs the first 2024 election debate with a pre-taped interview aimed at siphoning away viewers from Fox News
  • Trump planned to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday to face charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:34pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump skipped the debate and conducted an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump skipped the debate and conducted an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE