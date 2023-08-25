A nurse takes a swab sample at a drive-through coronavirus disease test site in El Paso, Texas, US in 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Highly mutated variant found in new countries but pandemic in ‘a different phase’
- The Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 has now been detected in Switzerland and South Africa in addition to Israel, Denmark, the United States and Britain, according to the WHO
- Scientists said while it was important to monitor BA.2.86, it was unlikely to cause a wave of severe disease and death given worldwide vaccination rates
