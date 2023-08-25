Canada is investigating allegations of Uygur forced labour in the supply chains and operations of companies such as Walmart. Photo: AFP / Getty Images North America
Canada investigating Walmart and Hugo Boss over claims of forced Uygur labour
- In March, the UN said it was concerned about China’s treatment of its Muslim minority, including the use of forced labour against Uygurs. China denies the allegations
- The Canadian ethics watchdog will also investigate the Canadian unit of Diesel. It is already investigating Nike Canada, Dynasty Gold and Ralph Lauren
Canada is investigating allegations of Uygur forced labour in the supply chains and operations of companies such as Walmart. Photo: AFP / Getty Images North America