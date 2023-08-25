A Hawaiian Electric employee repairs power lines in the aftermath of the fires in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii on August 17. Photo: AFP
Maui sues Hawaiian Electric for negligence leading to fires
- The Hawaiian county said downed power lines started the fires that destroyed the town of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people and displacing hundreds
- The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount in damages. Early estimates of the damage have been pegged as high as US$5 billion for one of the fires
